I killed them in self-defence, claims murder accused

Roland Routh

WINDHOEK – Double murder accused Petrus Paai yesterday claimed he acted in self-defence when he killed two men almost one year apart in Gobabis with knives, when he pleaded to murder, robbery and defeating or obstructing the course of justice charges.

He made the plea before Windhoek High Court Judge Alfred Siboleka. According to him, in both instances the men he is accused of murdering pulled knives on him and he only stabbed them to defend himself.

He also denied robbing one of the deceased, saying he only retrieved money the deceased owed him, from his shirt pocket after he stabbed him. Paai further denied trying to get rid of the knife he used to stab his second victim by hiding it in his school bag, saying he only put the knife there to keep it safe.

According to him, if he wanted to get rid of the knife, he would have thrown it away.

Paai is accused of stabbing Frederick Afrikaner to death on August 1, 2015 and, while out on bail, stabbing Kapenaweholenge Heliki Hamutenya on June 11, 2016 and robbing him of N$100.

His legal aid lawyer Titus Mbaeva confirmed the plea and said it is in accordance with his instructions. He then put the version of Paai to the court in a brief plea explanation. According to Mbaeva, his client will testify that on both occasions the deceased persons were the aggressors as they intended to stab him.

He said Afrikaner had two open knives in his hands and was advancing on him and he pulled out his own knife and stabbed Afrikaner before the latter could stab him. With regard to the stabbing of Hamutenya it was said that Paai and the deceased had an arrangement to sell zinc plates and that the deceased still owed him N$20 which he refused to hand over.

During an argument over the money, Mbaeva said, Hamutenya pulled out a big black knife and advanced on Paai who had no other option than to pull out his own knife and stab Hamutenya in self-defence.

The State has another version though. According to the indictment, Paai was chasing Afrikaner into a shebeen in Epako armed with two open knives. He then stabbed Afrikaner in the chest and thereafter left the scene. Afrikaner was transported to hospital where he succumbed due to severe bleeding the same day. It is further stated that while out on bail on the first murder charge, he encountered Hamutenya and his girlfriend while they were on their way to visit relatives in Damara Block in Gobabis, The accused approached them with an offer to sell zinc plates to them, the indictment reads.

It is further stated that although the deceased was interested, he decided not to buy them immediately. The accused however did not take kindly to this and demanded N$100 from the deceased who told the accused to wait, who then stabbed the deceased in the neck with a knife whereafter he removed N$100 from the pocket of the deceased and fled the scene. He then hid the knife he used to stab Hamutenya in a school bag, it is stated.

The case continues today and State Advocate Ethel Ndlovu is prosecuting.