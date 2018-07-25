Gadgets Namibia embarks on 1Namibia1Computer initiative

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – In conjunction with international computer corporations, Gadgets Namibia has embarked on an initiative to provide those in the lower income bracket with affordable access to laptops. Called the 1Namibia1Computer, the initiative will enable students, as well as the working class and any other low-income earner in the country to procure quality, refurbished, affordable laptops. According to the Operations Manager at Gadgets Namibia, Zombe Silungwe, this initiative is in alignment with government’s Harambe Prosperity Plan, which strives to ensure “that no Namibian must feel left out”. The laptops include top international brands, such as HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Toshiba, and have gone through a three step European certification process, so as to ensure usability.

“In addition, as part of our social responsibility, we will identify a couple of schools in rural areas, subsequently setting up computer lab networks with a ‘Connect Device’, which essentially acts as a server, preloaded with learning material based on the Namibia curriculum and other learning content. The students will be able to access the content within a specified parameter without accessing the internet. The labs will be set up free of charge as part of Gadgets’ social corporate responsibility. Furthermore, these labs will allow learners to have access to a wide range of databases, inclusive of information, which will improve their knowledge and academic performance,” Silungwe explained.