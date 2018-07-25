First 2000 girls enrolled in DREAMS programme

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The enrolment of the first 2000 girls into the DREAMS programme was celebrated at Windhoek’s Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School last Monday.

The DREAMS project (Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-Free, Mentored, and Safe) is funded by the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and seeks to reduce new HIV infections among Adolescent Girls & Young Women (AGYW) by empowering them through a tailored array of services and support to stay HIV-free. Initially, the programme will be implemented in three regions where it will offer a full package of preventative HIV and sexual reproductive health services. These are Khomas (Windhoek district), Oshikoto (Omuthiya, Onandjokwe, and Tsumeb districts), and Zambezi (Katima Mulilo district) regions.