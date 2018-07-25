First 2000 girls enrolled in DREAMS programme

0
0
DREAMS girls…. Hundreds of schoolgirls attended the DREAMS rollout event at the Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School in Katutura, Windhoek. Through DREAMS activities, adolescent girls and young women are supported to become Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored, and Safe.Picture: Dreams GirlsPhoto: Contributed

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The enrolment of the first 2000 girls into the DREAMS programme was celebrated at Windhoek’s Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School last Monday.
The DREAMS project (Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-Free, Mentored, and Safe) is funded by the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and seeks to reduce new HIV infections among Adolescent Girls & Young Women (AGYW) by empowering them through a tailored array of services and support to stay HIV-free. Initially, the programme will be implemented in three regions where it will offer a full package of preventative HIV and sexual reproductive health services. These are Khomas (Windhoek district), Oshikoto (Omuthiya, Onandjokwe, and Tsumeb districts), and Zambezi (Katima Mulilo district) regions.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here