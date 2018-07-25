Final remand for Arnold’s mitigation hearing

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – The Windhoek Regional Court has issued a final remand in the case of Anthea Arnold, a woman who was convicted last year for murder with direct intent for shooting to death her German ex-lover in Windhoek.

Magistrate Ileni Velikoshi gave the final remand, saying that if the defence team is not ready by Friday the court will proceed with Arnold’s case. The latter has pleaded with the court to sentence her.

The case was on the court roll for a mitigation hearing before sentencing. However yesterday, Arnold’s new defence counsel Norman Tjombe informed the court that he has not yet received the full transcription of the trial.

“I have not received the trial record. It would be difficult for me to properly represent the accused. I hope to get the record today (Tuesday) and we will be able to proceed on Friday,” explained Tjombe.

The case was previously postponed to give sufficient time to the defence to prepare for the mitigation hearing before sentencing.

Arnold got a new lawyer this year after the previous one, Mbanga Siyomunji, who has been with her through the trial, withdrew because of conflicting instructions.

Arnold was found guilty of murder with direct intent for the death of her German ex-lover Michael Breder, 56. Breder died from a gunshot in his back while seated in a car at his house in Windhoek’s Southern Industrial Area between May 14 and 15, 2011.

Although during the trial Arnold denied guilt, stating that she acted in self-defence on the night of the fatal shooting, she confessed to the shooting after her conviction in a statement. In her statement, she noted that she killed the deceased because he infected her with an illness and she was the author of the piece of paper that was found at the crime scene. The police found a handwritten note highlighting the reasons for the shooting which Arnold disputed during trial.

Having been convicted of murder in the Regional Court, Arnold approached the High Court to challenge the conviction. However, Arnold later indicated that she fully agreed with the conviction, thus she withdrew her appeal, indicating she was ready to be sentenced.

Arnold has begged the court to sentence her, saying she wants to start serving her time so that she can come out and be a mother to her child.

The case is scheduled to proceed on Friday for the mitigation hearing and sentencing. Arnold was remanded in custody.