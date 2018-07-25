Desert Jewels rope in experts for World Cup qualifiers

Carlos Kambaekwa

WINDHOEK – Reigning Debmarine Namibia Pent Series netball champions Namibia are in full swing, as the team prepares to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Liverpool, England.

As a result of timeframe constraints, Netball Namibia (NN) has hurriedly appointed a High Performance Board to advise and assist in the mammoth task lying ahead to adequately prepare the hoop rattlers for the week-long Africa qualifiers in Lusaka, Zambia, which get underway on the 13th of next month.

The task team will consist of Marcha Myburgh, Nico Smith, Letu Hamola, Gregory Araeb, Wacca Kazombiaze and Vivienne ‘Koekie” Katjiuongua.

The sextet brings along great elements to the team that includes coaching, expertise, player experience at international level, sport science and specific training knowledge in sport.

Namibia, currently ranked 28th in world netball, the much-improved ‘Desert Jewels’ will come up against the likes of continental neighbours Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Uganda, Kenya and Lesotho.

“With little time to prepare the team, the girls have been working hard to ensure they are ready for tomorrow’s final team selection. We knew we had no other option and though it was a mountainous challenge, we turned the negative into positive, which I feel will do us well for the upcoming African qualifiers in Zambia,” says Rebecca Goagoses-Nekundi

The rejuvenated ‘Desert Jewels’ team brought some intensity to their training sessions, consolidating processes whilst pushing each other for starting berths, which is what team management want to witness, according to former national team star goal shooter Vivienne ‘Koekie” Katjiuongua.