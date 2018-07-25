Career fair to link jobseekers, graduates with employers

Pinehas Nakaziko

WINDHOEK – The University of Namibia (Unam) Career Fair and Employment Expo starting today till tomorrow at the main campus’ Gym Hall, is intended to give job seekers and graduates the opportunity to learn more about potential employers and the opportunities available to them.

Themed unlocking my future to endless possibilities, Public Relations Officer (PRO) at Unam, Simon Namesho says the exhibition twofold career advice and employment opportunities. “The purpose of the employment expo is to allow organisations to meet potential future employees in an informal setting,” says Namesho, adding that it is a way of exploring career opportunities with a variety of companies at one location. He says more than 16 companies and organisations will be sharing information and seeking employees at the career fair, which is open to the public.

Companies attending, among others, include the Capricorn Group, Debmarine Namibia, Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF), Namibia Media Holdings, Ministry of Labour and Industrial Relations, First National Bank (FNB), Standard Bank Namibia, Office of the Auditor General, Quest Africa, Ministry of Health and Social Services, Best Cheer Investments Namibia (BCIN), Franco Namibia Cultural Centre (FNCC), Deloitte Namibia, Blood Transfusion Services, Hokkaido University Africa and Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). “A number of faculties, schools and seminaries will be at the career fair as well.”

Namesho says there is tremendous value for high school learners, university students or members of the public attending the career fair “We deem it to be a great way to build confidence, network, gather information about a particular faculty, school or industry, as well as secure a possible interview, internship or job opportunity,” he concludes.