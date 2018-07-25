Businesses urged to partake in upcoming food expo

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Kavango East Governor Dr Samuel Mbambo has called on businesses and institutions operating within the field of agriculture or food production to partake in the upcoming second Namibia Food Conference and Expo, to be held in Rundu in September.

The invitation is also extended to food production, academic, policy-making, manufacturing, and retailing or distribution entities.

The expo will be held from September 4 to 8 at the Rundu trade fair centre and aims to bring all major stakeholders in government and the agricultural and food production industries together, to discuss key issues concerning the future of agriculture and sustainable food production in Namibia. “This platform will provide the largest business-to-business food industry exhibition in Namibia where exhibitors will get the chance to raise their profile in this industry sector and meet face to face with wholesalers, distributors, retailers, investors and industry professionals,” he said.

The governor stated that food security has become one of the most pressing policy concerns for both government and civil society.

Considered the driest country in Southern Africa, Namibia is no stranger to drought. Mbambo said the lack of advanced technology and know-how for an efficient agriculture and food-processing industry hampers development in this sector and keeps Namibia dependent on food imports.

Mbambo said the event will cover all the sectors of the food industry and create a platform for participants to discover new business and investment opportunities.

The event will also create a platform for participants to interact with major stakeholders and share their visions. In the same vein, Mbambo thanked the main sponsor for this year’s event, Old Mutual, who committed N$300 000 per year for the next three years.

The governor said Bank Windhoek also sponsored the SME workshop that will take place at the event, while Novanam Fishing sponsored the breakfast meeting that will be taking place at the Pelican Bay hotel in Walvis Bay today.