Alleged girlfriend killer gets bail hearing date

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The bail hearing of Erastus Heita, a man accused of shooting his long-term girlfriend and mother of his children, is scheduled to take place on July 30.

Heita, 41, has been in custody since his arrest in October 2017 for allegedly shooting his girlfriend Maria Megameno Kamati, 29, in the head in Otjomuise, Windhoek.

Heita could not be released on bail during his first appearance as the State strongly objected and continue opposing his release, citing that Heita is accused of a serious offence and it would not be in the interest of justice to release him.

The State fears that once he is released on bail, chances are that he will interfere with the ongoing investigations. Furthermore, cases of such nature are prevalent in society, according to the prosecution, hence the need to keep him locked up.

Heita hopes to convince the court that he is worthy of being released on bail while awaiting trial. He is facing a charge of murder, read with the Provisions of Domestic Violence, for what the prosecution deems as unlawful and intentional killing.

Heita shocked the nation on October 2, 2017 when he handed himself over to the police after he allegedly shot Kamati with his 9mm Makarov pistol. Heita took a taxi to the police station where he handed himself over to the police.

Kamati, a mother of two, was found in their shared apartment in Otjomuise with a bullet to the head. The two had been in a relationship for nine years, according to those close to them.