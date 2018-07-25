Air Namibia’s award-winning service recognised by Skytrax

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK– Skytrax World Airline Awards has awarded Air Namibia as the second best regional airline in Africa. It is the third time in a row that Air Namibia has bagged this award.

The Skytrax World Airline Awards are prestigious and highly regarded awards in the airline industry. They are often referred to as “the Oscars of the aviation industry,” and are a global benchmark of airline excellence. Travellers across the globe take part each year in the world’s airline passenger satisfaction survey to decide the winners.

Air Namibia’s Corporate Communications Manager, Paul Nakawa, was full of praise upon receiving the news, saying: “It is an honour to receive recognition from our clients via a world renowned independent survey. This acknowledgement encourages and drives us to do more, by improving our operations. As Air Namibia, our main area of focus is ensuring that we meet and exceed our customers’ expectations. This award is an acknowledgement of the fact that we are on the right track … Being the runner-up in this competition for regional airlines in Africa is great, but we won’t rest until we are awarded the top spot, after all service is the only differentiator in this industry.”

Nakawa concluded by thanking travellers for choosing Air Namibia as their preferred carrier of choice. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the travellers who participated in the survey and encourage more travellers to fly with Air Namibia. We pledge to continue improving our service standards, to ensure that clients get quality and value for their money.” The Skytrax Survey and Awards Methodology is fully transparent, and the processes remain 100 percent independent with no payment by any airline or other outside organisation for any aspect of the customer survey or awards presentation event. The world’s Best Regional Airline Award is most important, reflecting global quality distinction for the airline. Regional airlines are defined as full service carriers that primarily operate domestic, regional and/or international flights up to approximately six hours.