The Dome to launch ‘Adopt a Namibian Athlete’ initiative

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Dome, Namibia’s premier sporting, lifestyle and entertainment facility, will celebrate its official opening this year with an entire week of activities starting July 30 to August 5.

To underline the significance of this event, not only for the coast’s tourism hub, but Namibia in general, the inauguration ceremonies will be attended by President Hage Geingob.

Given the prominence of this event, a Sports Development Breakfast will be held on August 3 to introduce a new proposed national program spearheaded by The Dome for the development of young Namibian athletes.

This proposed initiative will be a Private-Public Partnership (PPP), a project envisaged to be called “Adopt a Namibian Athlete”. The goal and vision of the program is to identify promising athletes 12 years and younger in order to nurture their talent through long-term sustainable programs aimed to develop them to international standards.

At the breakfast, various key players in the field of sports will begin a dialog with all stakeholders to promote and train Namibian athletes on our own soil through internationally recognised programs.

Companies that have a Corporate Social Responsibility strategy that is inclusive of sports or individuals that are passionate about sports, are encouraged to attend this ground breaking initiative slated for Friday, August 3, in Swakopmund.

To Reserve your table, contact the NCCI Swakopmund Branch. Corporate tables are sponsored at N$1500 each (seats 10) and individual tickets are sold at N$150 p/p. They can also contact Paulina Mbango; NCCI Swakopmund Branch Marketing Manager at 064-406687 or swakopmund@ncci.org.na