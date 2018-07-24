Sampofu dismisses Dukwe propaganda

Aron Mushaukwa

KATIMA MULILO – Zambezi regional governor Lawrence Sampofu joined the chorus of condemnation by the chiefs in Zambezi who have dismissed calls by a few elements that residents support secessionism and he also dismissed the propaganda being spewed by a handful of pro-separatists instigating the remaining Dukwe refugees not to come back home.

A meeting held last Friday in Katima Mulilo that dealt with the issue was attended by Mayeyi chief Boniface Shufu, the chief of the Mashi Traditional Authority at Choi, Joseph Tembwe Mayuni, while Mafwe chief George Simasiku Mamili of the Mafwe khuta delegated his second-in-command Ngambela Dickson Lusepani, and chief Kisco Liswani III could not attend due to a ‘miscommunication’.

All the chiefs recently strongly condemned secessionism and they were in unison that these subversive acts only bring instability and could scare away potential investors to the region that has massive but untapped potential in the areas of crop, livestock and fish farming, among numerous other areas that could be tapped by potential local and foreign investors.

Sampofu called on all residents of Zambezi not to entertain secession discussions and he counselled residents not to sympathise with the pro-secessionist group, the little-known Caprivi Concerned Group (CCG), which is a few disgruntled individuals.

Sampofu called the meeting with all the traditional authorities and members of the Namibian Police Force last Friday to request all traditional authorities to continue maintaining peace in the region.

He however stressed the nation should not be alarmed as the security situation in the Zambezi is “relative calm”. Sampofu emphasised that what the pro-secessionist activists are advocating, which is to have a dialogue with the Namibian government, is just aimed at destabilising peace and security in the country.

“We are appealing to some residents of Zambezi Region to refrain from supporting the so-called Caprivi Concerned Group. The Caprivi Concerned Group should stop their subversive activities in Zambezi with immediate effect,” he said.

On claims by a group of Dukwe hardliners spreading false information to Namibians holed up at the refugee camp that they will be arrested, detained or face imprisonment, he reiterated that no single Namibian among the over 2,000 returnees has ever been detained, persecuted or harassed and contrary to this propaganda all Namibians were warmly welcomed back by the government and they have now reintegrated in their respective areas, where they are treated respectfully and with dignity.

“There is no single returnee from Botswana or elsewhere who was arrested in Zambezi Region,” said Sampofu whose statement was collaborated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Botswana government that said there is stability and peace in Zambezi.

During the meeting traditional authorities reiterated their condemnation of CCG and their secession ideas. In a statement read on his behalf, Mafwe chief Simasiku Mamili VII stressed he will never betray the liberation struggle waged by Swapo. He added that the blood of several freedom fighters from his traditional authority shall never be betrayed.

“We will never listen nor be misled by political failures and opportunists. I am therefore calling on my entire subjects to denounce and reject the activities of the so-called Concerned Group, because this region will ever remain part of Namibia as it is,” said Mamili.

His sentiments were shared by chief Mayuni of the Mashi Traditional Authority who pointed out that “Namibia and Zambezi Region in particular will only develop if all of us join hands to ensure peace and security in the first place as no meaningful economic development can take place under instability.”

In his statement chief Boniface Shufu of the Mayeyi Traditional Authority also emphasised that he condemns the idea to secede Zambezi.

He further advised his subjects and the region at large to desist from these activities that only serve to tarnish the image of the region.