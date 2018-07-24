Namibia to tap from Jamaican sports fountain

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – In the government’s continued efforts at industrialising the local sports fraternity, the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service was yesterday among the chief beneficiaries of Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ historic three-day official state visit to Namibia, which saw the signing of landmark Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

Holness, who is the first Jamaican head of government to pay Namibia an official state visit, met President Hage Geingob at State House yesterday, where the two leaders discussed cooperation in the areas of sports, logistics, tourism, culture and international affairs.

Subsequently, the two countries signed an MoU in the area of sports, signed by Olivia Grange, the Jamaican Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and Namibia’s Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Erastus Uutoni.

Another agreement signed was on the establishment of political consultation, signed by Shorna-Kay Richards, the Jamaican Director of Bilateral Relations Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Namibia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

At the occasion, both leaders expressed sincere appreciation for the strong ties between Jamaica and Namibia.

Touching on the importance of cooperation between the two countries, specially their collaboration in the field of sports development, sports minister Uutoni yesterday said it was a momentous occasion for both countries, more so for Namibia that stands to benefit largely from Jamaica’s expertise and skills in the field of sports development.

“The agreement also focuses on a range of issues, which includes skills development for our young athletes as well as the senior athletes. The two countries will also share expertise in the areas of training athletes and coaches at various levels. Important to also mention here is that both countries, as per the MoU signed, will place special emphasis on sports management and good administrative practices, which is an area Namibia needs to improve on, hence the importance of this collaboration,” explained Uutoni.

“A few months ago I spoke of my idea of wanting to put up a sport expo which is another way of strengthening sports tourism and research and, again, the MoU we signed will assist us in that respect. But as I said, we signed the MoU today (yesterday), meaning with time and as resources are available, you will start seeing the desired results. With hard work and dedication, all that can be achieved,” added Uutoni.