Namibia to face tough competition at Netball World Cup qualifiers

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s senior netball team is set to face tough competition at next month’s Africa Netball World Cup qualifiers, after fixtures of the continental qualifiers were officially released yesterday.

At the Africa Netball World Cup qualifiers, which are slated for Lusaka, Zambia from August 13-18, Namibia will face East African nation Uganda on August 14 for their opening match of the competition, before taking on Kenya on August 15 for their second outing.

On August 16, the girls from the Land of the Brave will take to the court to confront Zimbabwe for their third clash of the qualifiers. Namibia will then proceed to face a stern test against dangerous Malawi on August 17, before concluding their campaign with a clash against neighbours Botswana on August 18.

Next month’s Africa Netball World Cup qualifiers will serve as the qualification tournament to next year’s Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England, which will mark the 15th edition of the quadrennial global netball showpiece.

Sixteen teams will contest next year’s World Cup, with five countries having already automatically qualified by virtue of their high ranking position in the International Netball Federation (INF) World Rankings, with the exception of England who qualify as the host nation.

The remaining ten teams will qualify via regional qualification tournaments, such as next month’s Africa Netball World Cup qualifiers, with two teams selected from each of the five international netball regions – Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania – securing their place in Liverpool.

The five teams (six if England is included) that qualified automatically are Australia, England, New Zealand, Jamaica, South Africa and Malawi.