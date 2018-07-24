Query: The Namibian newspaper and the Windhoek Observer recently falsely reported that the Ministry of Health and Social Services paid “N$ 1 billion to unregistered suppliers, who were not registered to pay Value Added Tax (VAT).

Response: The Ministry of Health and Social Services hereby would like to set the record straight and inform the public this information disseminated by the two publications is not accurate, as according to the audit query, the amount that is actually reported by the Office of the Auditor General is N$ 981,025.85 (nine hundred and eighty-one thousand and twenty five Namibian dollars; and eighty-five cents), inclusive of VAT and not N$ 981 million as incorrectly reported by the media. The media is hereby implored to report accurate information so as to not cause confusion between government and the public. Tutu Haukena, Interim Public Relations Officer, the Ministry of Health and Social Services, E-mail Address: Public.Relations@mhss.gov.na