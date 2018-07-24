Mahangu fields delay servicing of Onawa erven

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA – Almost six months since the Oshakati Town Council promised to service 400 erven at Onawa reception area for low-income earners, there is no work on the ground.

This is despite that council at the groundbreaking ceremony held last November saying N$7 million was available for the servicing of plots for low-income earners.

Servicing was supposed to have started in January this year.

The area which has a total capacity of 3000 erven was aimed to accommodate low income earners residing in the informal areas such as Sky and Oneshila.

Corporate Communications Officer at the town Katarina Kamari, acknowledged that servicing of the area has not started but gave the assurance it will commence soon.

“We are currently at the tender stage. The tenders have already been advertised hence the work is expected to start soon,” Kamari assured residents affected by the delay.

Kamari said servicing could not kick-off as planned because there were about seven homesteads that were still waiting to be compensated to pave way for the development.

She said some residents who were also already compensated did not relocate as it was planned and instead had ploughed their fields at the start of this year’s rainy season.

She said council is just waiting for them to finish harvesting their crops so that they could make way for servicing.

The former Minister of Urban and Rural Development Sophia Shaningwa at the groundbreaking ceremony lauded the council for creating a reception area for low-income earners.

She said the reception area was vital as there is currently a high influx of people to town in search for improved services.

Recently, the Oshakati Town Council completed services at its leafy suburb, Extension 16.

The construction of services started in 2014.

The area is reserved for high income earners.