Learners counselled to choose careers wisely

Obrein Simasiku

OMUTHIYA – Not all learners have a vision and plan for their future after completing their matric, hence the Mayor of Tsumeb Mathews Hangula counselled learners to be wise, as the time is now to shape the road for a brighter future.

Hangula made these remarks at the opening of the Tsumeb Educational Career Fair that was held at the UN Park. He stated that bringing school learners to a career fair does not only expose them to academic programmes available within the local institutions, but serves as an eye -opener, hence they should collect as much information that is disseminated by the various academic institutions.

“Take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about career paths and career options that are available. Acquaint yourselves with what is being offered and collect the information that you receive from the various companies because this might be the building blocks to making a decision on your future career path,” advised Hangula.

“For those learners or students who are about to complete their studies at higher learning institutions, it is important to realise that securing a job is a two-way process. Students, on the one hand, need to make themselves attractive to the employers, while employers, on the other hand, put in a lot of effort to ensure that they find the best students or graduates. As a learner or student, you are about to make one of the most important decision of your life, which is likely going to be the first step towards a successful career,” stressed the youthful mayor.

He warned the learners, “Your first employer often determines the path of your career and can leave a lasting impact on your life. Therefore, do not take this decision lightly. Employers are joining the race for your ‘academic brain’, which makes it difficult to decide where the best start of your career should be.”

With the high unemployment rate, Hangula told the learners to make the most of the invaluable resources that has been placed before them over the course of the fair, which ended last week. According to the fair’s secretary Selly Mudhika, the event is an avenue upon which training institutions, government ministries and stakeholders from the mining sector gave information to potential learners/employees.

“The Career Fair committee wants to ensure that our community, especially the youth is well informed and receives proper guidance in terms of the careers they want to pursue,” she stated, adding over 1100 learners from different towns attended the career fair.