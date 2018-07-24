Geingob to attend BRICS summit this week

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK- President Hage Geingob yesterday confirmed that he has been invited in his capacity as incoming chairperson of SADC to attend as observer at the BRICS summit starting tomorrow in South Africa.

BRICS, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is scheduled to hold its 10th annual summit in Johannesburg, which kicks off tomorrow and ending Friday.

Geingob made the announcement at a media briefing after the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Namibia and Jamaica at State House yesterday.

“We are actually glad to have been invited, we are not members of BRICS, but I think I have been invited in my capacity as incoming SADC chair. It is good to sit and listen to what they are saying so that when I take over in August [as SADC chairperson] I know what to do,” he said.

“I hope it is not going to be another layer of bureaucracy for big powers, but since we have a policy here that no one must feel left out, we are not going to feel left out,” he added.

Geingob said he is glad he was invited and hopes he could secure a platform to deliver a statement on certain issues, especially about South-to-South cooperation.

Speaking at the same occasion, visiting Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said he will also be attending the BRICS summit as chairperson of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM group).

“My presence there is to ensure that CARICOM is represented, but most specifically the needs of Small Island Developing States, and I am very grateful that the BRICS has decided to invite us,” he said.

He said there are small issues affecting the Small Islands of the Caribbean that he thinks BRICS countries could be of great assistance.

“Indeed BRICS countries can become strong voices for the issues affecting Small Island development, so again my presence there is strategic and the opportunity that we get to present will be used to address issues such as climate change, trade, economic cooperation and technology transfer,” he said.