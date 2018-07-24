Fraudster ordered to pay back N$700 000

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – Eliphas Joe Shivute who confessed to having embezzled more than N$700 000 in cash from local company Namib Contract Haulage PTY LTD has been ordered to pay back the money in full by December 31, 2018.

Shivute who worked as an agent for Namib Contract Haulage PTY LTD pleaded guilty to 20 counts of fraud in Windhoek Regional Court earlier this month. Because of his admission, the court subsequently found him guilty on various charges of fraud.

Passing down the sentence on Friday, Magistrate Alexis Diegardt sentenced Shivute to pay a N$1000 fine and five years’ imprisonment of which five years were suspended over a period of five years on two conditions namely; he is not convicted of fraud during the suspended period and he should pay Namib Contract Haulage PTY LTD an amount of N$ N$731 735.99.

Diegardt informed Shivute the funds should be repaid by December 31, 2018.

Shivute knowingly transferred Namib Contract Haulage PTY LTD’s money from two bank accounts held at two local banks to a Shimager Builder and Renovations CC, a company he solely owns.

Shivute then issued several cheques from Namib Contract Haulage PTY LTD accounts to a number of people who were not employed by the company or performed remunerative work. He allegedly directed the people to cash the cheques and return the money to him in pretext that such money will be used to pay drivers allowances.

He again issued cheques in the name of his own company, Shimager Builder and Renovations CC and deposited the money in his own company account.

Shivute admitted he knew that he was not entitled to the funds and that he was committing an offence, which would result in the court punishing him.