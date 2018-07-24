Former cop denies killing 18-year-old

Roland Routh

WINDHOEK – A former senior Namibian Police Force officer yesterday denied guilt on all charges that he faces in the Windhoek High Court at the Windhoek Prison Facility before Judge Dinah Usiku.

Lazarus Oscar Aweseb, who was a Detective Inspector and head of the Epako Crime Investigations Unit, answered not guilty to every charge State Advocate Cliff Lutibezi put to him.

The State alleges that Aweseb killed 18-year-old Odilo Rathebe Motonane on March 22, 2016 during a jealous rage and also shot Mildred Haoses with the intent to kill her in addition to destroying her home theatre system, television set and a DVD player.

He faces a charge of murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license, malicious damage to property and theft, all read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act. He is also charged with the arms and ammunition count for having the police issue pistol and ammunition without consent.

His State funded lawyer, Mese Tjituri confirmed the pleas and informed the court they are in accordance with his instructions. He did not offer a plea explanation and put the State to prove all the allegations. The trial is scheduled to run until August 17.

According to the indictment, Aweseb and Haoses started a romantic relationship during 2015 while she and the deceased were already in an intimate relationship and the deceased disapproved off it. It is further stated in the indictment that Haoses ended the relationship with the accused a few days prior to the incident while continuing her relationship with the deceased.

This, the indictment read, caused the accused to arrive at the residence of Haoses where she and the deceased was and damaged her belongings.

He then allegedly returned during the early morning hours of March 22, 2016 armed with a loaded pistol and fired at least five shots at Haoses and the deceased (Motonane).

Haoses was hit three times in her thigh and leg and managed to flee from her shack, but the deceased was shot twice in his back and died on the scene.

The accused allegedly tried to commit suicide by shooting himself, but failed and was arrested at the scene.

Aweseb will remain in custody at the Windhoek Correctional Facility’s section for trial awaiting inmates after his second bail application was dismissed by Judge Siboleka earlier this year.