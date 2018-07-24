Couple loses house to Nigerian pastor

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – A Nigerian pastor of Life-Changing Christian Church alongside his wife found themselves in court for defrauding a couple out of their home in Windhoek valued at N$1.5 million.

Making their second appearance in Windhoek Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Celma Amadhila, Pastor Isaac Onwordi and his wife Suoma Onwordi face a charge of fraud respectively.

The prosecution alleges the couple under false pretense informed the owners of erf 148 on Nthilla Street, Dorado Park that they will rent the property, which later resulted in the couple losing access to their property.

Onwordi and his wife further went on to transfer the property into their name by means of misrepresentation. The prosecution further alleges Onwordi and his wife forged the signature of the property owner for the illegal property transfer.

“In truth and in fact, the accused when he/she so gave out and pretended as aforesaid, well knew that he was not the lawful owner of erf 148 Nthilla street, Dorado Park and thus the accused did commit the crime of fraud,” reads the charge annexure.

The victims were at one-point worshippers at Life-Changing Christian Church.

The couple were granted bail in the amount of N$10 000 respectively during their first appearance in court, with conditions attached. The couple was ordered to hand over all travelling documents in their possession to the investigative officer.

The court ordered them not to interfere with ongoing investigations and witnesses directly or indirectly.

Furthermore, the couple was ordered not to leave the district of Windhoek without prior permission from the investigative officer dealing with their case.

They are scheduled to appear in court again on October 16, after the court postponed their case for further police investigations.