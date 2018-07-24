Contrary to claims, there is development at Karibib – mayor

Eveline de Klerk

KARIBIB – The mayor of Karibib, Petrus Nabot has dismissed claims there is no development at the town saying residents should be able to at least smell development if they cannot see what is happening.

The Karibib Town Council came under fire after a group of about 50 residents accused the council for neglecting the town and for allegedly mismanaging funds at the town.

Residents had earlier handed over a petition in which they accused the council of not having the interest of residents at heart and for failing to provide housing.

Council was also accused of allegedly mismanaging N$20 million that was earmarked for several housing projects and a fire station as well as overcharging residents for water, electricity and municipal rates.

Nabot denied all the allegations and said all the money spent and projects carried out are only done upon the approval of the Ministry of Urban and Rural development.

In a heated feedback meeting that was held last week at Karibib, Nabot told residents that council buys water from NamWater unlike other towns such as Omaruru that have their own boreholes.

He added rates and taxes adjustments were also carried out only after residents were consulted and the new tariffs gazetted.

“As for the N$20 million, we have spent N$5 million on an emergency response unit, which included acquiring of a fire truck as well as the construction of a satellite police station. We have used some of the funds to service 909 plots, build a pre-cast wall at the as well as upgrading the town hall. We also constructed 342 houses. If you cannot see all this, then you should smell it,” Nabot hit back at detractors of the town council.

In terms of employment, the mayor said council does not provide employment, however it has facilitated several business ventures at the town that provided employed for local residents.

“Standard Bank has opened a branch here. None of us needs to go to Omaruru to access a bank anymore. We have Style, Multisave, Agra as well as the marble stone-manufacturing factory that is already employing our people. This is the development that we are talking about. We are talking about things that we can see clearly,” he asserted.