Annual logistics and transport workshop to focus on enhancing African trade

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Namibian-German Centre for Logistics (NGCL) will celebrate a milestone event by hosting its 10th Annual Logistics and Transport workshop in Swakopmund from September 25 to 27, 2018. As always, it will do so in collaboration with its industry-partners, many who have already signed up as sponsors for this annual event and have supported previous workshops. The theme for this year’s workshop is; Enhancing African trade through hinterland connectivity.

The theme this year focuses on connecting transport and logistics routes and activities throughout Southern Africa. Not just the ports and the main transportation routes, but really ensuring that there is full connectivity when it comes to logistics in Africa at every point. This year’s workshop will be a platform to network, share ideas, and discover best practices relevant to the logistics and transportation sector. Its open to all logistics stakeholders that want to take part in developing Namibia as a regional logistics hub and as a driver of the economy as well as opening up future trade routes.

Sessions will highlight the developments within the country and deliberate on opportunities for future trade. This will include; hinterland development, border management, single window initiatives; regional value chains and financing models. All discussed, presented and unpacked by national, regional and internationally acclaimed experts in their field that showcase knowledge based on case studies and best practices.

“The close cooperation and sponsorship by industry-leading organisations and academic institutes have seen the NGCL workshop flourish year on year and it is why we are able to host the 10th Annual edition of the workshop this year.

It is an eagerly anticipated event within the Transport and Logistics Industry as well as beyond. Sponsors like DAAD – The German Academic Exchange Service, GIZ, JICA, Development Bank Namibia, Southern Business School Namibia (SBS Namibia) and Namibia Breweries Limited are just some of the organisations that have made the workshop a success in the past. We look forward to welcoming them and new sponsors this year as well,” said Logan Fransman, Director of the NGCL.

He added that the platinum and gold sponsors not only help make the workshop happen through financial and ‘in-kind’ sponsorship, but they also are knowledge partners and bring essential and sector-relevant input into the workshop sessions. Doing so by delivering and sharing high calibre logistics success stories, best practices and seminars.

Expert participants from the logistics and transport sector, government, industry, as well as academia and logistics and transport students join these organisations at this year’s event.

“I cannot believe it is already our 10th Annual Logistics Workshop. This year’s theme, the speakers and the sponsors will ensure that this is an event not to be missed. Certainly, any and all stakeholders that want to increase their knowledge, know which direction the sector is going in and network with our logistic specialists and experts will be well served at the workshop,” said Fransman.