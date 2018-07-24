African Shipping Services sponsors Karibib Enduro

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Round 4 of the Namibian Enduro Championship recently took place on Farm Abbabis. Cool and slightly overcast weather greeted the competitors for what turned out to be the toughest race so far in the 2018 season.

The fairly long track that was littered with rocks and hidden dangers, tested all of the 46 entrants to their limits.

The Open Class saw Henner Rusch ride unchallenged to his second win of the season. Early season leader Marcel Henle did not compete due to a torn ACL suffered at a race in South Africa earlier in July and is likely to miss the rest of the season as well.

Gunther Gladis finished in second place after a measured and consistent ride, strengthening his grip on 3rd place in the championship. Nickle Visser put in an outstanding performance on his way to third place in the race and in so doing earning his first podium finish in the Open Class.

A visibly exhausted Visser dragged himself and his bike up the final hill after close to 4 hours of hard and technical riding. Rounding out the top 5 were Rainer Sentefol and Kai Hennes in 4th and 5th places respectively.

The Master Bike Class was won by Swakopmund rider Martin Kruger. Worth noting is that Kruger usually excels in faster type tracks and does not really enjoy the rocky terrain in Karibib.

He beat Championship leader Werner Wiese by just over 5 minutes. Wayne Schablinski put in a heroic effort to finish in 3rd place.

Local rider Jurgen Gladis won the Support Bike Class. His local knowledge helped him to a winning margin of 3 minutes over second place Oliver Rohrmuller. Riaan Kritzinger scored a third place finish, his second podium in a row, and a mere 1 minute behind Rohrmuller. 4th and 5th places were taken up by Jaco Husselmann and Quinton van Rooyen respectively.

The Rookie Bike Class was once again won by JL Opperman. He completely dominated the rest of the field to finish over 14 minutes ahead of second place Paul Oosthuizen with Andre Marais a minute further behind in third place. Cornel van den Berg and Adam Johnston rounded out the top 5.

The Development Class was again won by Dylan Hilfiker with Keanan Simpson and Andre Barnard in 2nd and 3rd places respectively.

The next race will take place at Otjihase on the outskirts of Windhoek August 18, 2018. For more info please visit our facebook page or go to www.namibianenduro.com.