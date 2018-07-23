Home National Video: Jamaica signs MOUs with Namibia NationalNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Jamaica signs MOUs with Namibia July 23, 201802 tweet Jamaican Prime Minsiter today signed MOUs with Namibia to strengthen ties between the two countries. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR AfricaVideo: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf pays courtesy call on President Geingob NationalVideo: Geingob leads national clean-up NationalVideo: Land Conference set for OctoberLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here eight − = three #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 19 ° C 19 ° 19 ° 32% 4.6kmh 0%Tue 17 °Wed 16 °Thu 16 °Fri 23 °Sat 23 ° #TRENDINGSeas’ State psychiatrist report ready July 16, 2018‘Die Groot Stap’ (The Big Walk) an inspiring Fahrbach story July 19, 2018Athletes Forum on the horizon…aimed at inspiring performance excellence July 19, 2018Shivute convicted for N$700,000 fraud July 13, 2018Load more 36,604FollowersFollow19,300FollowersFollow