Sweet revenge for Wennie du Plessis … as curtain comes down on FNB Classic Clashes

Staff Reporter

Gobabis – Hosts Wennie du Plessis deservedly saw off the visiting Gobabis Gymnasium by 37 baskets to 21 in an electrifying FNB Classic Clashes Netball final match in Gobabis on Saturday.

Having lost last year’s match, the home team performed formidably from the onset despite their opponents taking a shock early lead in the opening stages of an otherwise entertaining match.

Du Plessis’ lethal goal attacker Ngunondjo Kauari showed excellent shooting accuracy under the basket and was deservedly voted FNB Player of the Match.

Other players who stood out during this particular clash were the hosts’ cat-footed centre Ihapo Tjikuzu and the visitors’ shooter Margaret Small, whilst Du Plessis’ Vizapi Mbaisa walked away with the prestigious Aquasplash Hero award.

“Thank you for choosing me as Aquasplash Hero. My school is very good as it gives us the opportunity to unleash our talents in the netball, football, rugby and volleyball disciplines.

“I would like to extend a vote of thanks to the sponsors because It means a lot to us. I really appreciate your financial contribution to this noble initiative, keep on doing the good work, ” said Vizapi.