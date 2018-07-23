NWR launches boat rides at Hardap Resort

Emmency Nuukala

WINDHOEK – When visiting the Hardap Resort in the past the most popular activity available was a game drive where wildlife such as oryx, zebra, springbok, giraffe and most surprisingly black rhino could be viewed close up and in their natural environment. Minor activities included trail walks and then there’s the soon to be introduced bicycle trail rides.

However, as of Thursday last week Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) officially launched a major investment on the Hardap Dam, which should be a major attraction at the resort. NWR invested close to N$1 million to launch a boat for rides on the dam. The launch included the maiden boat ride around the dam, which visited all the small islands on the dam that are home to many different bird species, making it an ideal activity for avid bird watchers. Some of the larger islands actually had springbok grazing on them.

Speaking at the much-anticipated launch, Sunday Nelenge, camp manager of Hardap Resort, touched on how the idea behind the boat came about from visitors wanting or needing to do more at the resort. The boat, which seats a total of 45 people, can be used for family outings, small functions/events, cruising and or just exploring the dam and its surrounding islands.

The dam, which is a lucrative tourism attraction for NWR, covers 2,500 hectares when at full capacity.

Also present at the launch, Governor of the Hardap Region, Esme Isaaks, noted how the launch of the boat adds more value to not only the resort but to the dam itself. She applauded NWR for valuing tourists and local visitors by improving their service delivery.

Isaaks called on locals in the area, especially the youth, “to grab this recreational opportunity offered by the boat”. She added that the locals should take charge of whatever development comes their way. “Treasure it for our future, to know where we are coming from as a nation. Only if we know where we are coming from then only will we know where we are heading to.”