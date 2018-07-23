Namibia Rugby 7’s claim runner-up spot at AYG

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The National Youth Rugby Seven’s team claimed the runner-up spot at the African Youth Games (AYG) in the city of Algiers, Algeria, on Saturday.

The multi-sports quadrennial AYG is a high profile international gathering, aimed at complementing the current All-Africa Games and Algeria is hosting the third AYG from July 18 to 28.

Over 3,000 athletes from 54 nations on the African continent are competing in a total of 30 different disciplines at the multi-sports youth games.

Namibia’s Sevens Rugby side narrowly lost by 12 points to 32 in the final against their continental rugby powerhouse South Africa, who took the gold medal – thus qualifying for the prestigious Youth Olympics to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, later this year.

Despite the defeat, the young Namibians can hold their heads up high for walking away with the silver medal – leaving host nation Algeria to be satisfied with the bronze medal.

To reach the final, Namibia defeated Burkina Faso 43-7 in the semifinals while South Africa whitewashed Mauritius 46-0.

Namibia is represented by a large contingent of 200 athletes in 14 different sports codes, namely, athletics, archery, fencing, cycling, equestrian, gymnastics, hockey, karate, rugby, swimming, tennis, table tennis, triathlon and wrestling. – Nampa