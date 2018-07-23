Nam Comedy Circle goes to Kalabar

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Lovers of comedy can look forward to a regular new slot at the Kalabar at Hilton Hotel starting this Wednesday where the crème de la crème of the local stand-up comedy scene will be doing their thing.

Nam Comedy Circle will join old and new talents into rollercoaster shows of comedy every last Wednesday of the month until November 28. Opening the series this week is Fernando Tafish, who can be categorised as a ´veteran stand-up`. Tafish is not new to comedy, having been nominated for the Savannah Comics Choice Awards in Johannesburg in 2017 as the Best Pan African Comedian of the Year. He shared the stage with `big guns` on the African comedy circuit, the likes of Basket Mouth (Nigeria) and Salvador (Uganda).

Following Tafish on August 1 is a fairly new kid on the block going by the name of Erich Nepembe. He aspires towards improving his monthly budget through comedy, since his salary as a petroleum geoscientist seems not enough. Erich performed at the `Free and Dom` comedy show, which was part of the `In-official` Namibia independence celebrations this March. He has also curtain-raised for the `Fresh Prinz of Okakarara`, Mark Kariahuua, at his recent Warehouse Theatre show Black & Adulting, who will be hosting this series. The aim of the comedy slot at Kalabar is to offer stand-up comics who have made a mark and with a strong base of followers of their own platform.

Since the early days of `Free Your Mind`, the organisation which back in 2010 kick-started the comedy circuit in Namibia, the comedy scene has evolved tremendously. The line of reputed comedians has become longer, with new talent literally `popping up` on a quarterly basis. Slick, Iileka, Joe White, Taap The Guy and Weezil, who were the frontrunners once, are today household names and peers to many a new comic daring the performing arts genre.

Comedy lovers are invited to get comfortable in their seats at the Kalabar latest 19h30, with the show starting 20h00. The Kalabar is situated on the first floor of the Hilton Hotel. The event is hosted for free.