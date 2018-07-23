McLeod-Katjirua explains land consultations

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK – Khomas Regional Governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua has explained the rationale behind the second regional land consultations, saying the government decided to hold the consultations as some sections of society felt they were left out in the initial consultations.

The government last week started the second regional consultations in the different regions to ensure broader participation and inclusivity on matters related to land reform ahead of the second national land conference.

The conference is scheduled to take place during the first week of October and will be hosted under the auspices of the Office of the Prime Minister.

McLeod-Katjirua, speaking at the opening of the two-day Khomas Regional Land Consultation in the capital, said that the 2017 regional consultations focused more on reviewing the 24 resolutions of the 1991 land conference.

“We now need regional stakeholders to identify key land issues affecting land administration in the region for these workshop to focus more on such issues and come up with regional positions for presentation at the second national land conference,” she said.

The consultations in the capital were attended by Attorney General Dr Albert Kawana, Affirmative Repositioning leader Job Amupanda and co-leader Dimbulukeni Nauyoma, opposition representatives from NUDO, PDM and RDP and Khomas Region constituency councilors, among others.

McLeod-Katjirua said as government they are asking the nation to be ready to reassess, discuss and map the way forward in terms of their mandate.

She said that at the conference participants should ask a lot of questions and take cognisance of the way various programmes and projects have been implemented within the general framework of the mandate of the ministry.

“These consultations are inclusive and will be conducted in the language of choice that people understand, so no Namibian is left out of the discussions,” she said.

“We want everyone to participate and contribute to the agenda that has been set for today,” she added.

McLeod-Katjirua says after the regional consultations all inputs from all 14 regional consultations will be compiled into a final document that will guide the heads of various delegations to articulate the views of the people and communities at the grass-root level at the upcoming land conference.

She urged the nation to be open and listen to each other, and most importantly come out of the discussions with concrete resolutions that will inform the current land reform.