Jamaican PM arrives in Windhoek

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK – Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his high level delegation arrived in Namibia yesterday afternoon for a four-day state visit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Christine //Hoebes, and Minister of Environmental and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta welcomed Holness at Hosea Kutako International Airport yesterday.

Holness is accompanied by the Jamaican Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, and is in Namibia at the invitation of President Hage Geingob.

In a media statement issued yesterday by the presidency, press secretary Alfredo Hengari said Namibian and Jamaican diplomatic relations date back to August 27, 1990.

Hengari said Namibia and Jamaica signed a cooperation framework agreement in 1990, and there have been exchanges in the areas of sport and consultation on multilateral issues.

During Holness’ visit, Hengari said, Namibia will further seek to deepen cooperation with Jamaica in areas of fisheries, education, logistics and sport.

Holness and his delegation are expected to visit Heroes Acre on Tuesday, where he is expected to lay a wreath in honour of the fallen heroes of the country.

Also, Holness on Tuesday will visit both Walvis Bay and Swakopmund. In Walvis Bay he will tour the Namibia Port Authority (Namport).

The Jamaican delegation consists of Grange; the director of communication in the office of the prime minister; and directors of bilateral relations in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, among others.