Ethiopian Airlines scoops three ‘best in Africa’ awards

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Ethiopian Airlines, the largest aviation group in Africa and Skytrax-certified Four Star Global Airline, has announced that in addition to being honored as the ‘Best Airline in Africa’, it has won ‘Best Business Class in Africa 2018’, ‘Best Economy Class in Africa 2018’ and topped among Skytrax’s World’s Top 100 Airlines 2018 list, moving up from number 48 last year to 40, as voted by airline customers around the world.

Regarding the airline’s improved rank and the awards it won, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam, remarked: “We are glad to have been named the ‘Best Airline in Africa’, ‘Best Business Class in Africa 2018’ and ‘Best Economy Class in Africa 2018’, which are determined based on the votes of travellers. The recognitions we received at Skytrax World Airline Awards 2018 are all strong votes of confidence by our customers. As a customer-focused and market-driven airline, we will always strive to meet and exceed customers’ expectations through differentiated service delivery. I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate my colleagues at Ethiopian for their exceptional commitment and hard work to keep our airline flying high in the skies.”

Skytrax is the most respected global air transport rating organisation that conducts the world’s largest annual airline passenger satisfaction survey, in which customers make their own personal choices as to which airline they consider to be the best.

Ethiopian Airlines is a multi-award-winning airline and has twice before received the Skytrax World Airline Award for Best Airline Staff in Africa.