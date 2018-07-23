‘Diplomat of Hope’ Gurirab buried next to Ya Toivo

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s top diplomat during the liberation struggle, Theo-Ben Gurirab, was laid to rest on Saturday. He was buried at Heroes Acre on the third tier, next to the grave of anti-apartheid activist, politician and political prisoner, Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo.

Gurirab, 80, died a week ago at Mediclinic Private Hospital in Windhoek.

President Hage Geingob described Gurirab as a diplomat of hope, a messenger of peace, and a torchbearer of a better Namibia.

“It is difficult to bid farewell to a talisman of the Republic of Namibia, and Africa. We are comforted. Comrade Theo-Ben, our gentleman diplomat, did his part – more than his fair share. Effortlessly he carried our weight on his shoulders. As a nation we are now taking the final walk with this titan on his final journey towards eternal peace,” said Geingob. He said Gurirab’s life was a burning flame radiating light, guiding those who were caught in the dark tunnel of despair.

“May that flame continue to burn in the hearts of Sister Joan, his children, family and friends from Namibia and far afield,” he said.

“It is true. Unbearable sorrow permeates this moment. But Comrade Gurirab’s path of excellence will shine hope and light on many generations to come.”

“It is our responsibility to preserve the memory of his life and extraordinary accomplishments. It is our responsibility to continue to build the Namibia that he, our heroes and heroines fought for, with unwavering determination,” added Geingob.

The burial was attended most notably by Founding President Sam Nujoma, former President Hifikepunye Pohamba, diplomats from Zimbabwe and Botswana, senior government officials, politicians, retried politicians and members of the public.

Geingob said as long as Namibians remain bound by the strands of patriotism and unity, ”we have the power to overcome the greatest challenges that life presents”.

“Patriotism and an urgent sense of unity fueled the passion of this gallant son to achieve the extraordinary feats that defined his life on earth,” said Geingob.

“The republic is bidding farewell to a hero, Comrade Theo-Ben. We thank him sincerely for his patriotism, audacity, intellect and hard work.”

He said over the past week “we have heard many tributes from those who have borne witness to the life of Comrade Theo-Ben.”