‘Baby Warriors’ face acid test in must-win final match

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s U-17 football team goes back to the drawing board for their last group match of the 2018 Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) Under-17 Championships against Botswana, tomorrow morning at 10h00.

The Baby Warriors, as the team is affectionately known amongst its ardent followers, opened their campaign at the championship in Mauritius with an impressive 8-3 hammering of minnows Seychelles, before going down 1-0 to host nation Mauritius in their 2nd match of the regional youth tourney on Saturday.

The defeat left two nations level on three points each; but both are hopeful of winning their decisive final matches in the group to either top the group or finish as one of the best runners-up to Botswana.

The latter tops the group with maximum points from their opening two matches. Only the top finishing teams from each pool to be joined by the best-placed runner-up will advance to the semifinals.

The winner earns automatic qualification for the 2019 African U-17 Championships in Tanzania next year.

Speaking to Nampa from Mauritius on Sunday, Baby Warriors mentor Paul ‘Shakes’ Malembu said the boys are back to the drawing board for their last group do-or-die match.

“There’s nothing much we can do in the space of one day. We are back at the training ground to work on key elements such as defense and attacking space,” he said.

Malembu added that the technical staff will also work with the boys on going into their final group match with a positive approach towards the game. “We need to motivate the boys and keep the spirit high, they must have self-belief,” he said. – Nampa