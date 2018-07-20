Westlane robbery suspects to make plea

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – Six men arrested in connection with the armed robbery at a shopping centre in Pionierspark Extension 1 last year will make pleas of guilty or not guilty next week when they appear in court.

Appearing before Magistrate Venessa Stanley in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Thursday were Shane Ntandoyenkosi Moyo, Mguni Sibusiso Vuthelezi, Kubeko Mthokozisi, Lukas Ndlovu, Khumalo Vincent Martin and Vusi Vuthelezi David.

During the court appearance the men were informed that due to David’s defence attorney Immanuel Udjombala withdrawing from the case, they will only be allowed to tender their pleas once all the accused are legally represented.

David was thus ordered to apply for legal representation with the Directorate of Legal Aid.

The gang comprising four South Africans and two Zimbabweans is being charged with five offences: robbery with aggravating circumstances, pointing of a firearm, theft, attempted murder and unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public place.

All charges are in connection with the armed robbery that took place at Westlane shopping complex in Pionierspark in November involving N$487,320.

It is alleged the group ambushed G4S crew that was collecting money at Westlane on the date in question. One of the suspects allegedly creeped up on one of the crewmen who was busy loading bags of money into the loading box. During the robbery another suspect shot through the vehicle’s window and grabbed one of the G4S crewmen.

After the robbery, the group fled the scene in a Toyota Etios, an Audi and a Lexus with foreign plate numbers. They were later arrested while on their way to Rehoboth. The police have thus far managed to recover N$336,000 and US$6,500 (N$86,157.50) and the getaway cars have been impounded.

The men have been in custody since their arrest in November 2017 after they failed to convince the court that they are worthy of being granted bail during their recent formal bail application.

Moyo and his co-accused are expected to make a return in court on July 27 after Magistrate Stanley postponed the case for legal aid and a section 119 plea.