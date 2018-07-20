Home National Vox Pop: Public remembers Gurirab’s legacy NationalNEW ERA VIDEO Vox Pop: Public remembers Gurirab’s legacy July 20, 201800 tweet Public remembers Gurirab’s legacy RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NationalVideo: Guirirab memorial underway in Usakos NationalVideo: Nujoma pays tribute to Theo-Ben Guirirab NationalVideo: Pohamba pays tribute to Theo-Ben GuirirabLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 9 × = 36 #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 10 ° C 10 ° 10 ° 53% 1.5kmh 0%Sat 15 °Sun 15 °Mon 16 °Tue 20 °Wed 20 ° #TRENDINGSeas’ State psychiatrist report ready July 16, 2018‘Die Groot Stap’ (The Big Walk) an inspiring Fahrbach story July 19, 2018Athletes Forum on the horizon…aimed at inspiring performance excellence July 19, 2018We must protect our own workers July 13, 2018Load more 36,604FollowersFollow19,300FollowersFollow