Tribute to another departed Civilian, Simeon Uatavi Tjiueza 1986 – 2018

Death has struck the football family again, notably the football crazy Khomasdal community following the sad news that former Civics much travelled versatile forward Simeon Uatavi Tjiueza, has gone west.

Those who believe in witchcraft can be forsaken for coming to the conclusion that there’s a curse on Civics footballers considering the scary large contingent of Civilians footballers that have exited the game of life through an assortment of mysterious circumstances almost in similar fashion over the last couple of years. Much adored fullback Pekara Kaaheke, midfield genius Victor Helu, Lucas “Shoes” Orr, dribbling wizard Patrick Jaegger, lethal net-buster Richard Ventura, Tuyeni Tugela, Rex English, Deon Brookes, Scural Klaaste, Franklin April, Vivienne van Wyk, Dr Agatha Pillmanova (Helmuth Scharnowsky’s spouse) – the list is endless, the above mentioned members almost mysteriously departed in similar fashion.

Statistics reveal that no other sporting entity has lost so many members through death in the history of domestic sports than the Civilians. New Era Sports pays tribute to the unfulfilled football journey of the late Simeon Uatavi Tjiueza.

Carlos “CK’’ Kambaekwa

WINDHOEK – Born Simeon Uatavi Tjiueza on June 6, 1986 at Omauezonjanda village in the Epukiro Constituency, Omaheke Region – Bro “Si” started his football journey with Epukiro All Stars, whilst still a learner at the Pos 3 Primary School and later at Augustineum Secondary School.

The strongly built forward started playing competitive football in the country’s flagship football league with Katutura giants Black Africa and had a short stint with Pionierspark outfit Ramblers before crossing the floor to bitter rivals Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) aka “Imawida”.

With just a few cameo roles at the star studded Gemengde outfit, the fast galloping forward resurfaced at ambitious German outfit SKW in search of regular game time.

The fast-galloping forward formed a deadly partnership with Guti Korukuve, beanpole defender-cum-striker Elvis Ruhere “Porridge” Tjivasera and Brave Warriors burly striker Kaka Nekundi during his formative years in the country’s domestic flagship football league with the transformed German outfit SKW.

Distraught former teammate Ruhere Tjivasera could only heap praises of his friend whom he described as a dedicated sportsman. “He was such a committed athlete who never wanted to lose with a winning mentality. He could also easily slot into different positions on the field whenever called upon. I’m extremely saddened by his senseless death.”

It was not long before the habitual itchy feet striker jumped ship for the umpteenth time to join forces with unfashionable Khomasdal outfit Rebels but once again has to endure the unavoidable agony of relegation from the country’s top tier league for the second time in his football career.

After three fruitful seasons with the German outfit, he left the club when the Olympia outfit was relegated from the country’s flagship football league – only to resurface at Tigers via Rebels before moving to Civics where he played under the stewardship of youthful mentor Christy Guruseb.

The latter described his protégé as a highly committed dedicated versatile footballer of note. “Its indeed very sad that a young man should lose his life in such brutal fashion – but again this brings me to believe that there’s a curse on Civics Football Club because the alarming rate at which former and present footballers from Civics are departing is becoming extremely worrisome.

“I’ve known the boy when he joined Civics from Ramblers under my stewardship in the 2014/2015 Namibia Premier League campaign and immediately took a liking to him. He was always on time at training sessions and never complained, he only concentrated on playing football.”

Meanwhile, a source close to the inner circles of the Civilians revealed to New Era Sports that the dominant view amongst those with intimate knowledge of the club’s secrets is that there’s a curse placed on the club.

“Just the other day, we were discussing these mysterious deaths in detail and strongly felt there’s a curse placed on the Civilians playing personnel. The shoddy manner in which they were laid off left a bitter taste in the mouth to say the least,” said the source requesting his identity to be withheld for fear of reprisals.

Getting a little bit long in the tooth, the much travelled goal poacher resolved to wind up his career at modest Spoilers Football Club from the garden town. He soon established himself as the mainstay of the blue and white strip Nau-Aib outfit.

“He only joined us at the beginning of the current term but I must admit he has added a new dimension to our game. Simeon was a phenomenal athlete and could easily slot into many positions whenever called upon.

“To be honest, we pinned our hopes on him to take us to the promised land of milk and honey in our quest to gain the elusive promotion to the country’s elite football league (NPL). He will be solely missed by his teammates and the entire Spoilers family,” said a clearly shaken Spoilers FC team manager Gideon Maletzky.

As fate would have it, the likeable easy going footballer’s life was cut short after a fatal incident. He was fatally stabbed with a sharp object during a scuffle in some nil-star watering hole in the notorious informal settlement of Havana, holed up on the outskirts of Namibia’s commercial city, Windhoek.

Sadly, the young man succumbed to his stab wounds at the Katutura State Hospital, on Monday this week. Simeon will be laid to rest at the Okomumbonde village in the Epukiro Constituency, Omaheke Region tomorrow morning. The deceased was single and leaves a son behind. May his soul rest in eternal peace.