Star of the week: former president Hifikepunye Pohamba

Our star of the week is the former president Hifikepunye Pohamba who made a donation that

enabled the building of a classroom block at Ingenda Junior Primary School in the Zambezi Region.

The new block was constructed at a cost of about N$1 million and consists of three brick structured

classrooms and a storeroom, replacing the ramshackle reed structured classrooms.

Not only is the donation a generous effort by the former president but it also provides a conducive learning environment for the Namibian child. Pohamba and his family have previously made contributions for the construction of school hostels and classrooms in Ohangwena, among other regions. We hope his anthropic spirit could be emulated by other Namibians because the provision of education to Namibian children should not be left to government alone and should involve all citizens.