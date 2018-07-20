N$24 million paid out in accrued leave

Albertina Nakale

WINDHOEK – The Public Service Commission (PSC) says about N$24.6 million in accrued leave was paid to 2,009 employees who left the public service in the 2016/17 financial year.

PSC chairperson Markus Kampungu emphasised in the 2016/17 annual report that leave administration requires special attention, proper management and supervision.

He said since not all government offices, ministries and agencies (OMAs) provided statistics as requested, the mentioned figure is not the final reflection of the exorbitant amount paid out for accrued leave.

He said that at regional council level, approximately N$3.6 million was paid out in accrued leave to 76 staff members who left the public service.

He said that during the 2016/2017 financial year, ten government OMAs were audited and the PSC met eight of the accounting officers to discuss the auditing findings and to implore them to engage in corrective action.

The audits covered the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration, Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, National Assembly, National Council and Electoral Commission of Namibia.

“Already the commission is noticing a worrying trend in the results of these audits, and institutions are encouraged to pay special attention to human resources management, as anomalies in the recruitment process, filing and the administration of GIPF, social security, PSEMAS and probation are too common and too recurrent,” he said.

According to Kampungu, to address human resources management shortcomings and anomalies, managers and supervisors need to be held accountable if the public service wants to take service delivery to the next level.

Equally, the PSC recommended a total number of 34 misconduct cases, one suspension, 54 appeals on misconduct, 30 reinstatements, seven probations and one termination of employment on contract during the 2016/17 financial year.

In its 2016/17 annual report the PSC recorded in total 57 complaints from public servants in OMAs and regional councils, ranging from recruitment to study leave, unfair treatment, motor vehicle allowance and overpayment.

Further, altogether 127 posts were abolished compared to 1,964 abolished in 2015/16, with 959 posts created compared to 1,964 created in 2015/16.

Meanwhile, the number of civil servants increased from 67,835 in the 2015/16 financial year to the current 75,248.

A total number of 85,078 approved posts existed on the establishments of OMAs in 2016/2017. From this number 73,522 posts (87%) were filled, while 11,583 (13%) were vacant, according to the report.

These figures exclude political office-bearers, the military and Namibian police, while in regional councils the number increased from 1,490 to 1,706.

The report showed over 60 percent of civil servants are females. It also states that there are only 202 (0.3%) civil servants who belong to the special group designated as “marginalised communities and persons living with disabilities”, whereby 171 are in OMAs and 31 in regional councils.

A total of 57 percent of the management cadre of OMAs are male while 43 percent are female.

In regional councils, 59 percent are male and 41 percent are female.

The total number of teachers increased from 27,886 in 2016/17 to 28,086. Male teachers increased by 3 percent while females decreased by 3 percent, although in general there are more female teachers than their male counterparts.

The report further shows that altogether there were 3,434 civil servants employed additional to the establishment in OMAs and 86 in regional councils.

However, there are 1,315 foreigners employed in OMAs, the health ministry having the highest figure of 1,081 followed by the works and transport ministry with 95 and the education, arts and culture ministry with 60.

Temporary employment stood at 7,767 civil servants in ministries, with education, arts and culture employing the most at 7,015.

There were 2,085 approved posts in regional councils of which 1,706 were filled and 382 were vacant.