More new whiskeys at festival

Pinehas Nakaziko

This year’s FNB Whiskey Festival on July 28 at the Windhoek Country Club will be offering more new whiskies.

Famed for showcasing a wide selection of whiskeys under one roof, the festival will again offer a wide range of premium spirits for tasting with an impressive line-up of more than 40 whiskies. Hence the event is promising another night of boozing on good single malts and some finest wines. Organisers says this great occasion will be a special event for whiskey connoisseurs, and the general public, with an opportunity to sample some of the finest whiskies, like Dalmore. There would also be high-end whiskeys to select from starting from Glengrynth, Chivas, Glenlivet, GlenGrant, Wild Turkey, House of Walker and Glenfiddich. Nangula Kauluma, executive officer of Premium Banking at FNB, explains that the purpose of the event is to gather the countries’ most passionate whisky lovers for a tasting experience normally not available. “Around 40 different type of whiskeys will be available, and this festival will once again attract those bold enough to enjoy this special drink. Our distillery partners are excited about reaching all whisky enthusiasts, giving them opportunity to speak about their whiskies in a one-on-one atmosphere,” she says. The festival will not be exclusive to connoisseurs only, but also open to the novices who would have an opportunity to sample some of the finest whiskies one can find in the capital. Tickets are available from Computicket for N$ 180 or at the door for N$ 200.