Gospel group, SNS, elated over Ngoma nominations

Clemans Miyanicwe

Spirit National Sounds (SNS) is delighted over five nominations it received in the Namibian Gospel Music Awards (Ngoma) scheduled for September 29 in Windhoek.

Kwezi who is the most recognizable face of the label, is nominated for the Best Female Artist (BFA) as well as for Best Gospel Album (BGA) categories with the Heaven’s Gate album, while her equally talented sister, Ruth, scored a nomination for Best Gospel Single (BGS) for her song Praise the Lord released earlier this year. Doctor P who is also from SNS label is also nominated for the Best Gospel Rap with Rule till Eternity and to top it off, Procyone has been nominated in the Best Gospel Producer category for Heaven’s Gate album.

SNS, based at Khorixas, was founded in 2016 by Procyone and is a music ministry under the Spirit National Movement (SNM). “We aim to promote the word of God through music and we are excited about Ngoma nominations because all artists that we produced for and managing are all in the awards. That is a blessing and progress,” Procyone emphasises. Procyone, based in Okahandja, has produced all the nominated songs.

Kwezi and Doctor P are not new to nominations as they were previously nominated for the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAS) in the Best Gospel Artist of the Year and that of Best Afrikaans Song of the Year categories. “Ooh, I am so delighted. It’s a good thing (nominations) and it (Heaven’s Gate) was just the same song I entered the NAMAs with. Before this album I was in traditional gospel, Damai, and this album is my first try at contemporary gospel,” Kwezi says. “I appreciate God for opening such doors for me. Getting exposure is difficult as mostly people only consider people they are familiar with but with God’s grace everything is possible,” Kwezi adds.

Ruth who previously sang in Okahandja Youth Choir and Cornelius Goreseb High School Choir, says she too is overjoyed for her nomination.

“This was my first single and its nomination is a sign that God is great,” Ruth says. The 24-year-old adds that she does not do music for fame or money but to send a message that can be heard and touch souls while Doctor P chips in that “this year SNS is going to take home awards. I strongly believe that those awards are ours.”