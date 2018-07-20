FNB and partners celebrate International Nelson Mandela Day

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – On July 18, FNB Namibia, the South African High Commission, Shoprite, Dis-chem and South African Airways pledged their assistance to International Nelson Mandela Day. FNB Namibia has donated N$20,000 worth of sanitary pads to underprivileged girls.

At the handing over Bolle Hans, manager of public sector banking at FNB Namibia, said: “In keeping with the legacy of Mandela, on 18th of July each year, people around the world, including Namibians, are requested to spend at least 67 minutes of their time helping those in need. This year marks 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela. The centenary is an occasion to reflect on his life and legacy, and to follow his call to ‘make of the world a better place’, and this year is dedicated to Action Against Poverty, honouring Nelson Mandela’s leadership and devotion to fighting poverty and promoting social justice for all.”

Bolle thanked the South African High Commission for leading this initiative and all the partners that have come on board to assist. “Your support has contributed to the continuation of Madiba’s legacy, and I for one, am proud to be a part of it. We believe that every girl deserves access to safe and hygienic sanitary products. Through this support to the Commission it is our hope that benefiting Namibian girls can reclaim their dignity that poverty denies them and will enable them to make a lasting and positive impact on the communities they live in and society as a whole.”

This year the Nelson Mandela International Day had a special significance in that it was the centennial of the birth of Madiba, who spent 27 years of his life incarcerated on Robben Island, some of those years shared with Namibian liberation struggle heroes such as Herman Andiba Toivo ya Toivo.

In recognition of Madiba’s dedication to fight for social justice for 67 years in South Africa and around the world, on 11 November 2009, the United Nations General Assembly announced that 18th July, Nelson Mandela’s birthday, would be honoured globally as Nelson Mandela International Day. This was at the same time inspired by a call Nelson Mandela made for the next generation to take on the burden of leadership in addressing the world’s social injustices, when he said “it is in your hands now”.

The approval of the UN resolution was a historic milestone since it was the first time that the United Nations had specifically designated an international day in honour of an individual.