Fireworks expected in rugby league this weekend …semifinal playoffs

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – Namibia Rugby Premiership reigning champions and current log leaders Unam Rugby Club will this weekend be out to dust themselves from their 41-36 defeat to third placed United in their last clash as they head into tomorrow’s league semifinals playoffs.

Unam, who are currently spearheading league proceedings at the top of the log with 52 points, will tomorrow face another stern test of character when they lock horns with a highly determined and unpredictable Wanderers outfit at the Unam Stadium at 15h45.

Despite the narrow defeat to United in their last outing, Unam who are under the stewardship of veteran mentor Johan Diergaardt still remain on course to book a place in the semifinals and hopefully go on to retain the coveted league trophy, but it will not be an easy assignment as the equally dangerous Wanderers, who defeated 69-0 Rehoboth in the last round of matches, lays ambush for the “Students”.

Also in tomorrow’s other semifinal playoffs, Khomasdal-based Western Suburbs who are currently sitting fourth on the log with 39 points, will travel to the town Rehoboth to confront Rehoboth Rugby Club in a must win clash for Suburbs.

Coastal outfit Kudus are at home as they conclude the weekend’s lineup with a clash against lowly placed Reho Falcon in Walvis Bay. Kudus are currently fifth on the log with 30 points while winless Falcon are stationed last on the seven-team league table with only 2 points from a total of 11 matches since the start of the season.