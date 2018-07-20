ECN apologises to opposition for ‘erroneous’ financial report

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) yesterday apologised to the All People’s Party (APP) and United People’s Movement (UPM) for the ‘erroneous’ financial statements of political parties shared as feedback in the National Assembly.

ECN chief electoral officer (CEO) Professor Paul Isaak set the record straight, saying that the records shared, unfortunately, had erroneously omitted to include audit submissions by the APP for the 2016/17 financial year and the UPM for the 2015/16 financial year.

“The APP and the UPM indeed had provided audited financial statements to the ECN for the financial years as provided,” said Isaak in a statement.

“The ECN would like to express its gratitude towards all political parties that have submitted their audited financial statements and look forward to receiving all audited financial statements for the 2017/18 financial year,” he added.

Also, based on the information provided by ECN last week, New Era this week reported that all political parties represent in parliament except the ruling party Swapo failed to submit audited financial reports for the 2014/15 financial year.

But Isaak yesterday said the Electoral Act was promulgated in October 2014, and as such political parties are not obligated to provide to the ECN statements for the 2014/2015 financial year.

The Electoral Act requires that all registered political parties as well as parties represented in parliament account for funds by complying with section 140 and 158 of the Act.

Both sections stipulate specific timelines that must be adhered to in terms of the submission of audited financial statements to the ECN.

At the same time, however, timelines are tied to the end of an individual political party’s financial year.