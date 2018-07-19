Two teenagers drown on fishing trip

Albertina Nakale

WINDHOEK – Two teenage boys drowned on Sunday evening after their dugout canoe capsized while on the way to check up on their father’s fishing nets in Lake Liambezi in the Zambezi Region.

Lubasi Kasale, 16, and Junior Kabuku, 14, drowned allegedly due to heavy currents while on the lake to check on their father’s fishing nets.

Crime Investigations Coordinator for Zambezi, Deputy Commissioner Evans Simasiku, who yesterday confirmed the incident said the drowning, occurred at around 17h00. He said their father had sent them to check up on his fishing nets but the currents were strong, which might have led to their canoe capsizing.

He said the boys were also in deep water, which made it difficult for them to swim to safer ground.

After their father whose name is unknown realised the boys did not return home, family members conducted a search. Simasiku noted that with the help of community members around Muyako where the lake is situated, they found the boys’ bodies floating on the water on Monday. He said the bodies are being kept at Ngoma mortuary while funeral arrangements are made.

Fish from Lake Liambezi is a cheaper source of protein widely available at the Katima Mulilo open market, where vendors sell both fresh and dried fish.

Simasiku cautioned parents not to send children to the river or lake as it poses danger.

In addition, he said relish is important but people should at all times be very careful when embarking on fishing trips due to strong water currents.

The police have since opened an inquest docket.