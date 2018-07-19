Outgoing Unam VC awarded honorary fellowship

Albertina Nakale

WINDHOEK – The University of Namibia (Unam)’s outgoing vice-chancellor Professor Lazarus Hangula is among those made Honorary Fellows of Cardiff University, United Kingdom.

Hangula received the honorary fellowship in recognition of his illustrious career and support of a transformative project.

Cardiff University works closely with Unam as part of the successful Phoenix Project, which seeks to reduce poverty, promote health and produce a sustainable environment.

Cardiff awards honorary fellowships to those who have achieved international distinction in their fields.

Honorary titles in academia may be conferred on persons in recognition of contributions as a non-employee or as an employee beyond regular duties.

This practice primarily exists in the UK and some universities and colleges in the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, and Canada.

Examples of such titles are Honorary Professor, Honorary Fellow, Honorary Senior Research Fellow, Honorary Reader, Honorary Lecturer (normally applies to non-teaching staff, who give occasional lectures), Visiting Fellow (normally applies to students carrying out further studies and research programmes) and Industrial Fellow.

He was awarded the honour by Cardiff University at a ceremony in Wales on Monday.

Cardiff University website states that under Hangula’s leadership Unam has been rated among Africa’s top 30 universities and was awarded the International Diamond Prize for Excellence in Quality by the European Society for Quality Research.

Hangula is also a founding member of the Southern African Regional Universities Association (SARUA).

The Welsh Government’s Wales for Africa programme, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, has been a strong supporter of the Phoenix Project’s work.

In a statement issued on Monday by Unam spokesperson Simon Namesho the First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones was quoted as saying: “We are proud to be able to support and encourage more people to get involved in collaborative projects through our Wales for Africa programme. Cardiff University’s Phoenix Project is a tremendous example of such work.”

Some of the exceptional work that the Phoenix Project has done over the last few years has helped Unam drive up standards and delivered some excellent results in health, computer programming and mathematics.

Jones said the results could not have been achieved without the dedication and hard work of Hangula.

Accepting the award, Hangula said: “I feel very honoured to have been selected to enter the pantheon of honour of your highly rated and celebrated academic institution – Cardiff University – as one of her first Namibian fellows.”

He dedicated the award to a long lasting Unam-Cardiff University friendship, especially to the industrious hands and tireless efforts of the members of the Phoenix Project who have succeeded in building a strong human chain of friendship between the two institutions and between Wales and Namibia.

Cardiff University deputy vice-chancellor, Professor Karen Holford, said that Professor Hangula had demonstrated an “unwavering commitment and passion to education”.

She said that as vice-chancellor of Unam, Hangula has overseen significant expansion of the institution and has implemented a number of positive changes that have made the university such a wonderful place to work for and study at.

Holford noted the relationships he has forged with higher education institutions outside Africa have increased the profile of Unam tremendously and unlocked a wealth of opportunities for students from all over the world.

In addition, Professor Judith Hall of Cardiff University, who leads the Phoenix Project, was quoted saying Cardiff University and Unam have been able to deliver significant improvements to the quality of life of people in Namibia and Wales and none of it would have been possible without the backing of this brilliant scholar, educator and human being.

Professor Hangula, who has been Unam vice-chancellor for 14 years, is stepping down from the post and will be succeeded by Professor Kenneth Matengu on August 1.