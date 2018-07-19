Ohangwena prioritises land delivery

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA – Ohangwena has committed itself to make land available for housing, agriculture and business to its citizens in communal areas and residents in the local authorities and settlements.

As a result, 4653 Customary Land Rights (CLR) was tabled before the local land board for ratification of which 3774 land rights were ratified by the board.

In addition, two applicants from the region were also allocated farming units by the Minister of Land Reform as recommended by the Ohangwena Resettlement Committee to the commission. The revelations were made at the State of the Region’s Address (SORA) at Eenhana on Monday.

The SORA was delivered by the Chairperson of the Regional Council Erickson Ndawanifwa on behalf of the head of the region Usko Nghaamwa.

Although the region did not benefit from the mass housing programme, its two local authorities Eenhana, Helao Nafidi, as well as the Okongo Village Council has also made great strides to make land accessible to the residents in the region. Eenhana Town Council during the year under review constructed 540 houses through a Public Private Partnership while the Helao Nafidi Town Council constructed 60 low cost houses for its residents.

“Through these arrangements, an array of low to middle income houses is being developed to cater for an additional 14 777 residents in Eenhana,” the governor said. The Eenhana Town Council undertook to service 6500 plots by 2020 and is servicing 170 plots for low-income earners at Ekolola suburb.

Similarly, the Helao Nafidi Town Council last year service 556 plots and are planning to electrify the same number of plots during the current financial year.

Okongo Village Council has also planned and surveyed 600 plots during the year under review.

To further advance its existing settlements, the Ohangwena Regional Council plans to service at least 341 at Ongenga and Omungwelume.