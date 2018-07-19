National Volleyball League in full stream

Staff Reporter

ONDANGWA/RUNDU – The Bank Windhoek National Volleyball Federation (NVF) League, is gaining momentum with matches played in the Central, Far Northern and Kavango Leagues, respectively.

Kavango Volleyball Association (KVA)

In the opening match of the day, reigning champions RVC (Rundu Volleyball Club) endured a tough battle against the action starved Toxic Boys’ serves, which saw the Toxic Boys overpower the RVC team in the first set.

With a great team effort, RVC were able to secure the following sets to nullify a strong Toxic Boys squad as the tie ended 3:1 in favour of RVC.

Central Volleyball Association (CVA)

In the CVA, UNAM saw off Khomas Nampol Volleyball Club (KNVC) 3 – 1 with SKW losing 3 – 0 to NUST while KNVC women’s team defeated DTS as RVC scored a 3 – 0 victory over NUST.

On Saturday, KNVC’s men’s team beat NDF 3-2 to maintain their position at the summit of the CVA log standings. UNAM won their two matches against 21BDE and NUST in that order – collecting 6 points in the process. NUST picked up three valuable points on Saturday against Nakagreen.

Far Northern Volleyball League (FNVL)

As the FNVL tourney nears the end, the tempo of matches has heated up and it’s getting quite interesting. The popular Ondangwa Tennis Court was the centre of attraction for all volleyball enthusiasts in the north.

In the men’s division, champions Six Stars VC suffered their 1st defeat of the season going down 3-0 to Medipark VC. In other action, Six Stars VC came out tops against Oshikoto Nampol VC dispatching their opponents 3-0 to clinch top spot on the league table.