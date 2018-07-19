Namibian students at Zambian universities resume classes

Alvine Kapitako

WINDHOEK -The 91 Namibian students pursuing health courses at Zambian universities resumed classes after the Health Professionals Council of Zambia (HPCZ) rescinded its ban on the courses.

“Remedial action has been taken and all of these students have returned to classes,” revealed the Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Bernard Haufiku.

He made the announcement at the launch of the Health Ministry’s five- year strategic plan on Monday.

Haufiku told New Era on Tuesday that the students were able to resume their classes because the universities had met the requirements of the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ).

“The requirements have been met and they went back to school,” said Haufiku.

The Lusaka Times reported last month the HPCZ withdrew the approval of certificates for some health related programs offered at Lusaka Apex Medical University and at Cavendish University.

The withdrawal was because of “serious violations” which were discovered at the last monitoring compliance which was conducted on October 17, 2017 after which HPCZ wrote to the affected institutions to address the violations.

However, the last inspection conducted on May 21, 2018 still revealed serious violations than those discovered earlier.

A Namibian delegation led by the Ministry of Health and Social Services Acting Permanent Secretary, Petronella Masabane travelled to Zambia last month to assess the situation.