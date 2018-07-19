Burglars ransack schools, churches in Omusati

Loide Jason

WINDHOEK – The police in Omusati Region have strongly appealed to the public to be on the lookout for two hardcore criminals that went on a stealing rampage, breaking into 14 schools and four churches between June 24 and July 15.

The spokesperson of the Omusati Regional Police Inspector Lineekela Shikongo said the two criminals, who are well known, hired a car in the north from a certain company, and they used the vehicle to break into different schools on different days.

The police say the two suspects are Gabriel Gabes Shikwaya from Eefadoukadona village, Ongwediva in Oshana Region and Shali Wilbard from Oshihau village in Onesi Constituency.

He said the criminals mostly targeted the hard cash raised by the schools through fundraising, and laptops and cellphones confiscated from learners by school management.

Shikongo said the duo broke into schools at Okahao, Anamulenge, Outapi, Onesi and Ruacana circuits.

“These criminals are well known as housebreaking offenders and the community is being urged to be on the lookout and inform the nearest police. They have cases at Oshana and Ohangwena stations also,” said the inspector. The police said that Omahira Combined School lost goods worth N$269,000 to the thieves.

The churches that were broken into are Onakayale Lutheran Church, Onheleiwa Lutheran, Onaanda and Eengoma Lutheran churches.

They were almost caught red-handed at Oshoopala Combined School where they were trying to break in again but members of the community saw them and chased them, which forced them to abandon the vehicle and escape on foot.