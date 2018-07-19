BMW takes the lead in local charging stations for electric vehicles

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK– hoek seems to have taken the lead in the domestic offering of electric vehicles as they have already commenced with the installation of electric charging stations at their showroom in the capital. While the installation of the charging stations is still ongoing, BMW has confirmed that they will soon avail its fully-electric vehicle, the i3, and that the hybrid and sporty i8 has been ordered by a client in the country.

An electric vehicle, also called an EV, uses one or more electric motors or traction motors for propulsion. An electric vehicle may be powered through a collector system by electricity from off-vehicle sources, or may be self-contained with a battery, solar panels or an electric generator to convert fuel to electricity.

EVs first came into existence in the mid-19th century, when electricity was among the preferred methods for motor vehicle propulsion, providing a level of comfort and ease of operation that could not be achieved by the gasoline cars of the time. Modern internal combustion engines have been the dominant propulsion method for motor vehicles for almost 100 years, but electric power has remained commonplace in other vehicle types, such as trains and smaller vehicles of all types. In the 21st century, EVs saw a resurgence due to technological developments, and an increased focus on renewable energy. Government incentives to increase adoptions were introduced, including in the United States and the European Union. However, locally, a lack of charging infrastructure has delayed the introduction of EVs.

While global automotive powerhouses, such Volvo and Volkwagen, have already indicate that they will soon manufacture only EVs, local dealerships have bemoaned the lack of charging infrastructure which they say is delaying the introduction of these revolutionary vehicles.

Meanwhile, in Europe, half of young people in the United Kingdom would like to own an electric car, compared with just a quarter of their parents, a survey suggests. The research comes from motoring group the Automobile Association (AA), which says myths about electric vehicles are putting off many drivers. The AA says this matters because cleaning up air pollution and tackling climate change both depend on mass acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs). However, young people seem to be more accepting of the technology than older people.

But too many still hold needless fears, the AA says.

It comes as the British government has announced a target for 50 percent of all new vehicle sales to be in the ultra-low emissions category by 2030. The opinions were revealed in an AA/Populus poll of 10,293 drivers.

In the UK there are already more than 16 000 charging points at 5 800 locations and 340 points added monthly. Most drivers will charge their car at home. Also, EV range is improving all the time. Several models have a 250-mile-plus range. Some 95 percent of car journeys are under 25 miles.

Rapid chargers which could charge an EV to around 80 percent range in around 30 minutes are on the way – ideal for “filling stations”.

The AA’s president Edmund King said: “The range, charging speed and charging point infrastructure are all on the increase. There needs to be a more concerted effort by us all to sell the benefits of electric vehicles.

“Drivers will also need to change their fuelling habits with the majority charging their EVs at night (at home) and then at their destinations.

“Ultimately outstanding, affordable, stylish EVs with a decent range will sell themselves. Massive savings can already be made on running and service costs, as well as the tax benefits.”

“The younger generation in particular are ready to embrace the electric revolution.” – Additional reporting by BBC News